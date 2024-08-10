Number 1 eliminated
Sensational! Local hero reaches the semi-finals
The State Beach Volleyball Championships, which are being held this year as part of the legendary Wolfurt Trophy, have their first real sensation! In the quarter-finals, local hero Jakob Reiter and his Styrian partner Philipp Waller beat the top-seeded duo Berger/Hammarberg in two sets.
"Everything that comes next is a bonus for us," agreed local hero Jakob Reiter and his Styrian partner Phillip Waller after they needed just over half an hour to reach the quarter-finals with a 21:13, 21:17 victory over Kunerth/Ochaya in the second round.
Timo Hammarberg and Tim Berger, the reigning U21 vice world champions, who are seeded number one at the Wolfurt Trophy - where the national championship titles are also at stake this year - then awaited them there. "They are the clear favorites," said Reiter in the run-up, although both teams were able to take a set each in a training match on Wednesday. "They certainly didn't give it their all."
But it was clear right from the start of the quarter-final match: with the frenetic crowd behind them, it was going to be an open duel. Both teams gave each other nothing in the sweltering heat of the center court until the score was 16:16. Then Reiter/Waller shone with some great actions and won set one 21:17 - the first set loss for Hammarberg/Berger in the tournament.
In the second set, the 26-year-old local hero scored three service points in a row at the start. But the youngsters fought fiercely and were later able to make up a 16:19 deficit. In the end, Reiter/Waller prevailed 22:20. "It's amazing that I can now fight for the title," said Reiter, unable to believe his luck. Laurenz Leitner and Paul Pascariuc - against whom they had lost 0:2 in the pool phase - await them in the semi-finals today at 10 a.m...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.