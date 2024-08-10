Sensational! Local hero reaches the semi-finals

In the second set, the 26-year-old local hero scored three service points in a row at the start. But the youngsters fought fiercely and were later able to make up a 16:19 deficit. In the end, Reiter/Waller prevailed 22:20. "It's amazing that I can now fight for the title," said Reiter, unable to believe his luck. Laurenz Leitner and Paul Pascariuc - against whom they had lost 0:2 in the pool phase - await them in the semi-finals today at 10 a.m...