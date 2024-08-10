Vorteilswelt
Number 1 eliminated

Sensational! Local hero reaches the semi-finals

Nachrichten
10.08.2024 19:42

The State Beach Volleyball Championships, which are being held this year as part of the legendary Wolfurt Trophy, have their first real sensation! In the quarter-finals, local hero Jakob Reiter and his Styrian partner Philipp Waller beat the top-seeded duo Berger/Hammarberg in two sets.

comment0 Kommentare

"Everything that comes next is a bonus for us," agreed local hero Jakob Reiter and his Styrian partner Phillip Waller after they needed just over half an hour to reach the quarter-finals with a 21:13, 21:17 victory over Kunerth/Ochaya in the second round.

Timo Hammarberg and Tim Berger, the reigning U21 vice world champions, who are seeded number one at the Wolfurt Trophy - where the national championship titles are also at stake this year - then awaited them there. "They are the clear favorites," said Reiter in the run-up, although both teams were able to take a set each in a training match on Wednesday. "They certainly didn't give it their all."

But it was clear right from the start of the quarter-final match: with the frenetic crowd behind them, it was going to be an open duel. Both teams gave each other nothing in the sweltering heat of the center court until the score was 16:16. Then Reiter/Waller shone with some great actions and won set one 21:17 - the first set loss for Hammarberg/Berger in the tournament.

In the end, Jakob Reiter and Phil Waller were able to celebrate their sensational victory. (Bild: Peter Weihs/Kronenzeitung)
In the end, Jakob Reiter and Phil Waller were able to celebrate their sensational victory.
(Bild: Peter Weihs/Kronenzeitung)
Waller regained his service strength in the quarter-finals - a decisive factor. (Bild: Peter Weihs/Kronenzeitung)
Waller regained his service strength in the quarter-finals - a decisive factor.
(Bild: Peter Weihs/Kronenzeitung)
Reiter also proved strong at the net, launching several attacks and thrilling the fans with several monster blocks. (Bild: Peter Weihs/Kronenzeitung)
Reiter also proved strong at the net, launching several attacks and thrilling the fans with several monster blocks.
(Bild: Peter Weihs/Kronenzeitung)
The Reiter/Waller duo were over the moon after their success. (Bild: Peter Weihs/Kronenzeitung)
The Reiter/Waller duo were over the moon after their success.
(Bild: Peter Weihs/Kronenzeitung)

In the second set, the 26-year-old local hero scored three service points in a row at the start. But the youngsters fought fiercely and were later able to make up a 16:19 deficit. In the end, Reiter/Waller prevailed 22:20. "It's amazing that I can now fight for the title," said Reiter, unable to believe his luck. Laurenz Leitner and Paul Pascariuc - against whom they had lost 0:2 in the pool phase - await them in the semi-finals today at 10 a.m... 

Peter Weihs
