Mourning for one of Carinthia’s greatest animal rights activists

Combining hunting with animal and nature conservation

At the age of 68, Steuerberger passed away far too early this week - while pursuing his greatest passion, hunting. Like no other, "Streiti", who ran the Carinthian Nature and Game Station in Steuerberg, which was known far beyond the borders, knew how to combine hunting with animal and nature conservation. Educational work, the protection of young birds, the "Save the Frogs" campaign and the creation of breeding grounds for kingfishers were matters close to the heart of the co-founder of ARGE Naturschutz. For decades, he was commissioned by the state to care for mammals and wild birds and produced the "Carinthia's precious nature" booklets. He was even awarded the Grand Decoration of Honor of the State of Carinthia in 2022 for his commitment.