‘It’s crazy’: Trump attacks boxer Khelif

To explain: there is a fierce debate about starting rights and gender around Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting. This also took on a socio-political dimension during the Olympics. Both boxers were excluded from the 2023 World Championships by the IBA, which is no longer recognized by the International Olympic Committee, following gender tests that have not yet been explained in detail. According to the IBA, neither of them had met the required participation criteria and had "competitive advantages compared to other female participants". The IOC called it an "arbitrary decision without due process" and allowed Khelif and Lin to take part in Paris. One of the reasons given was that the gender stated in the passport is decisive for admission to competitions in many sports. The IOC warned of a "culture war". The controversial Russian IBA President Umar Kremlev criticized that the current debate was "destroying" sport.