After Olympic victory
‘It’s crazy’: Trump attacks boxer Khelif
Following the Olympic victory of controversial boxer Imane Khelif, US presidential candidate Donald Trump attacked the Algerian woman in a campaign speech.
"Who wants men in women's sports?" Trump asked the crowd during his speech in Bozeman, Montana, referring to boxer Khelif, who won the gold medal against Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-Ting.
Trump continued: "I want to congratulate the young woman who has gone from a man to a woman. He ... She won gold."
To explain: there is a fierce debate about starting rights and gender around Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting. This also took on a socio-political dimension during the Olympics. Both boxers were excluded from the 2023 World Championships by the IBA, which is no longer recognized by the International Olympic Committee, following gender tests that have not yet been explained in detail. According to the IBA, neither of them had met the required participation criteria and had "competitive advantages compared to other female participants". The IOC called it an "arbitrary decision without due process" and allowed Khelif and Lin to take part in Paris. One of the reasons given was that the gender stated in the passport is decisive for admission to competitions in many sports. The IOC warned of a "culture war". The controversial Russian IBA President Umar Kremlev criticized that the current debate was "destroying" sport.
And in his speech, Trump addressed the Italian Angela Carini, Khelif's first opponent in Paris. Carini didn't stand a chance. "What about the woman, the beautiful woman, from Italy? She went in there and didn't know what was going on. She's a very good boxer - but only against other women," said Trump.
"It's crazy what they do"
On stage, Trump then pretended to reenact the fight. "He did like this," he punched the air and added: "You equal boah, nobody's ever hit me that hard." Then he replayed the scene. "Then he does it again and she immediately gives up," Trump said. His conclusion on the current discussion with the IOC: "It's crazy what they're doing."
It remains to be seen what this Trump "show" has to do with his election campaign. Khelif has certainly shown her critics. "I gave them an answer and my answer was a gold medal," said the 25-year-old after her gold triumph.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.