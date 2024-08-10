Whether the role really comes so easily to her will be revealed at the premiere on August 12. The two-hour work will be performed without an intermission at the Felsenreitschule - in a place that is virtually sacred to Peter Sellars, where, according to the director, they are not staging a show but a ceremony. For Asmik Grigorian, on the other hand, Salzburg itself seems to be the source of enlightenment, as she revealed at the end of the talk: "The love that I encounter here keeps me coming back every time. And I think to myself every year that if I can make it to Salzburg, I can make it through the rest of the year."