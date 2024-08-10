Icing could have led to plane crash

Deadliest crash in Brazilian aviation

According to media reports, the accident is one of the deadliest in the history of Brazilian aviation. Many people remember a crash on November 28, 2016, when the plane of Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense crashed on its way to Medellín for the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final in Colombia. At the time, 71 people died, including almost all the players, coaches, trainers and journalists traveling with them. Six passengers survived.