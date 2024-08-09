Salzburg League
Only the witcher made the king turn gray at 0:1
Title contenders Hallein got back on track with a narrow win against leaders Eugendorf.Perfect start for Anif even without coach Eder.
The pressure was palpable. After losing the opening match in the Salzburg League, Hallein were determined to get off to a good start against Eugendorf to avoid losing touch with the leaders early on. After all, unblemished Grödiger await in the near future. In the end, the Lessacher boys won 1:0, but this was primarily due to the reactivated guest witcher Meißnitzer (37) in goal. "He easily scored eight goals," said Eugendorf sporting director Kopleder. "I'm getting 20 years older per game and getting gray hair. Now I look like Krankl," commented Hallein counterpart König (38) after the win.
When Meißnitzer's contract expires at the age of 45, I'll get him to join us as a one-man.
Hallein-Sportchef König bastelt mit Weitblick an seinen Transfers
Joker Babic secured the home win with a powerful shot into the net. König added: "When Meißnitzer's contract expires at the age of 45, I'll bring him on as a one-man," König said. Kopleder, of course, has something against that: "We won't let him go!"
Meanwhile, neighbors Anif and Grödig were already celebrating their second win of the season. Grödig (four goals disallowed!) beat SAK, who were unable to add to their tally after the final goal, 3:1 in front of a magnificent crowd, while Anif won thanks to Sparber's brace against ten Strasswalchers, even without coach Eder, who is in Paris on business. "It's been a long time since Anif have done that - hugely important for self-confidence and the atmosphere," beamed "co" Fabian Tribl, already a tried and tested firefighter.
Meanwhile, newly promoted Neumarkt celebrated their first win against Thalgau. Atiabou scored three times within 25 minutes. The home side ran out of steam after the break, but managed to hold on for a 3-2 win. "To everyone's surprise, it was a crystal-clear game for an hour. After that, some of us ran out of gas. But we got it over with," summed up the home side's sporting director Hajek.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.