Only the witcher made the king turn gray at 0:1

The pressure was palpable. After losing the opening match in the Salzburg League, Hallein were determined to get off to a good start against Eugendorf to avoid losing touch with the leaders early on. After all, unblemished Grödiger await in the near future. In the end, the Lessacher boys won 1:0, but this was primarily due to the reactivated guest witcher Meißnitzer (37) in goal. "He easily scored eight goals," said Eugendorf sporting director Kopleder. "I'm getting 20 years older per game and getting gray hair. Now I look like Krankl," commented Hallein counterpart König (38) after the win.