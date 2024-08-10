Clear motive for immigration
Spendable social system attracts more migrants
Following the publication of a recent UN survey (Migrant Mobility Situation Report), the Upper Austrian People's Party believes that the much-criticized introduction of a payment card is justified. 65 percent of migrants cite "economic reasons" for migrating.
The results of a migrant survey in the Western Balkans now published by the UN revealed that 65 percent of the refugees surveyed cited "economic reasons" as the reason for their onward migration from their previous country of residence to Central Europe.
72 percent of migrants also stated that they had chosen their destination country either independently due to "attractive socio-economic conditions" (30 percent) or on the "recommendation of friends or relatives" (42 percent).
The payment card introduced in July supports the fight against the misuse of benefits.
Florian Hiegelsberger, Landesgeschäftsführer der OÖVP
VP Regional Managing Director Florian Hiegelsberger sees the survey as full confirmation of Upper Austria's decision to introduce a payment card for asylum seekers: "With the payment card, we are sending out a signal: We will not tolerate the asylum system being misused to satisfy economic considerations."
Social offer as a pull factor
Asylum is protection from persecution - and only for the duration of a demonstrable threat. Hiegelsberger: "The UN survey shows once again that social systems are a pull factor in the migration movement."
In view of the results, the criticism from the SPÖ, Greens and Neos in Upper Austria is incomprehensible. "While the SPÖ, Greens and Neos are once again only criticizing, their sister parties in Germany have long recognized that curbing abuse is the right way to go - and they are also pushing the payment card there themselves," emphasizes Hiegelsberger.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.