Clear motive for immigration

Spendable social system attracts more migrants

Nachrichten
10.08.2024 13:00

Following the publication of a recent UN survey (Migrant Mobility Situation Report), the Upper Austrian People's Party believes that the much-criticized introduction of a payment card is justified. 65 percent of migrants cite "economic reasons" for migrating.  

comment0 Kommentare

The results of a migrant survey in the Western Balkans now published by the UN revealed that 65 percent of the refugees surveyed cited "economic reasons" as the reason for their onward migration from their previous country of residence to Central Europe.

72 percent of migrants also stated that they had chosen their destination country either independently due to "attractive socio-economic conditions" (30 percent) or on the "recommendation of friends or relatives" (42 percent).

Zitat Icon

The payment card introduced in July supports the fight against the misuse of benefits.

Florian Hiegelsberger, Landesgeschäftsführer der OÖVP

VP Regional Managing Director Florian Hiegelsberger sees the survey as full confirmation of Upper Austria's decision to introduce a payment card for asylum seekers: "With the payment card, we are sending out a signal: We will not tolerate the asylum system being misused to satisfy economic considerations."

The payment card introduced in Upper Austria this July does not allow international transfers and only cash payments of 40 euros per month (Bild: Scharinger Daniel)
The payment card introduced in Upper Austria this July does not allow international transfers and only cash payments of 40 euros per month
(Bild: Scharinger Daniel)

Social offer as a pull factor
Asylum is protection from persecution - and only for the duration of a demonstrable threat. Hiegelsberger: "The UN survey shows once again that social systems are a pull factor in the migration movement." 

In view of the results, the criticism from the SPÖ, Greens and Neos in Upper Austria is incomprehensible. "While the SPÖ, Greens and Neos are once again only criticizing, their sister parties in Germany have long recognized that curbing abuse is the right way to go - and they are also pushing the payment card there themselves," emphasizes Hiegelsberger.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jürgen Pachner
Jürgen Pachner
Folgen Sie uns auf