The death of banks in Burgenland continues

Mayors criticize despite understanding

The death of the banks is viewed critically by the mayors concerned. The unanimous tenor is that they are powerless. "Unfortunately, arguments that a bank is an important local supplier and contributes to social life don't count either," criticizes Kohfidisch's mayor Norbert Suljok. The head of Unterwart, Hannes Nemeth, is of the same opinion and speaks of another low blow in his municipality. "After the closure of Kika and the departure of Hervis, now the bank too. For us as a municipality, this means less income and less service for the population," says the head of the municipality.