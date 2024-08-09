Sex chat with twelve-year-old brings men into custody

Defendant number 1 is 40 and very remorseful in the face of the accusations. He had written back and forth with Monika for months, exchanging photos, knowing that there was ultimately a child on the other end of the virtual line. "The biggest mistake of my life," he sighs. And he has made several. Because he was also recently convicted under the Prohibition Act after Hitler memorabilia was found in the cellar during the investigation into the abuse. His somewhat peculiar hairstyle - a partially bald head with an Adolf tuft - is a reminder of this."