Serious abuse
Sex chat with twelve-year-old brings men into custody
Two men from Carinthia solicited a twelve-year-old girl online for perverted acts - as a deterrent, this is considered serious abuse and punished accordingly. Both defendants end up behind bars, even though they never saw their victim outside of the screen.
Monika (name changed) has not had an easy life so far. The girl lives in a social institution - perhaps that is the reason why, at the age of twelve, she got carried away and had perverse sex chats with several men.
"But you are the adult and you knew that she was still a child," warned Klagenfurt judge Gernot Kugi to the defendants who had to answer to him. Monika's carers noticed that something was wrong and discovered the messages in which the childlike-looking schoolgirl was asked to perform deviant sexual acts on herself - so that her chat partners could enjoy themselves.
Defendant number 1 is 40 and very remorseful in the face of the accusations. He had written back and forth with Monika for months, exchanging photos, knowing that there was ultimately a child on the other end of the virtual line. "The biggest mistake of my life," he sighs. And he has made several. Because he was also recently convicted under the Prohibition Act after Hitler memorabilia was found in the cellar during the investigation into the abuse. His somewhat peculiar hairstyle - a partially bald head with an Adolf tuft - is a reminder of this."
Both men have to go to prison
He quickly comes to terms with the additional 18 months, six of which are unconditional. The next defendant, another 24-year-old with a criminal record, is a different story: "My cell phone and my internet address were hacked, I didn't write that." He was also sentenced to 18 months, but without fail - in addition, he also had to serve old prison sentences from open probation periods. Incidentally, the sentencing range for both was up to ten years, as such sex chats of a "coitus-like" nature are considered serious sexual abuse.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
