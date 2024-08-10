LASK against Altach LIVE from 5pm

"We didn't get into the duels and the ones we were in, we didn't do well," was Standfest's verdict on the 2-1 home defeat against WSG Tirol. He also provided the explanation for this: "We didn't have the problem in midfield, but in the front line, where we didn't apply enough pressure." However, "everything that came into the defensive midfield and last line of defense, we defended decently". His team had to "divide the field better, direct the opponent to one side better and then you get into the duels".