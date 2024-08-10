Bundesliga ticker
LASK against Altach LIVE from 5pm
"I hope we can get the season off to a good start with a second three-pointer," said LASK coach Thomas Darazs. The Vorarlberg side, meanwhile, are looking to avert a completely botched start to the season, which would allow Joachim Standfest to sleep a little more soundly again. "The disappointment is not only with the spectators, but also with us," emphasized the SCR coach.
Last weekend, LASK had won 2:1 at TSV Hartberg with an "average performance", as captain Robert Zulj noted. "The focus is clearly on improving our performance," Darazs made clear, but also mentioned the many new players who need to be integrated.
"It's an honor when they see us as title contenders. But with every new player you start afresh." Until a newcomer has completely internalized "how he has to react on the pitch", it simply takes a certain amount of time.
Altach with a false start
LASK picked up four points from their two meetings with Altach last season and are unbeaten in six games against the Vorarlberg side. They have two defeats after two games this season, one of which came in the cup against regional league side Donaufeld.
"We didn't get into the duels and the ones we were in, we didn't do well," was Standfest's verdict on the 2-1 home defeat against WSG Tirol. He also provided the explanation for this: "We didn't have the problem in midfield, but in the front line, where we didn't apply enough pressure." However, "everything that came into the defensive midfield and last line of defense, we defended decently". His team had to "divide the field better, direct the opponent to one side better and then you get into the duels".
