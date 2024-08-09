Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Restructuring plan on ice

Signa Development: Vienna Higher Regional Court rules in favor of the Republic of Austria

Nachrichten
09.08.2024 11:27

On Friday, the Higher Regional Court of Vienna upheld the Republic of Austria's appeal and did not confirm the reorganization plan for Signa Development, which is currently being wound up. 

comment0 Kommentare

This means that the creditors of the insolvent sub-complex of René Benko's corporate construct must continue to wait for their money. "Until the decision of the Vienna Higher Regional Court becomes legally binding, the proceedings will continue to be conducted as restructuring proceedings with self-administration," announced the insolvency administrator Andrea Fruhstorfer in a press release on Friday.

Two weeks for objection
The continuation of Signa Development as a going concern "remains in place", Fruhstorfer said. However, Signa Development can still appeal the OLG decision before the Supreme Court (OGH). The company's management now has two weeks to lodge an appeal.

Republic lodged an appeal against the restructuring plan
The creditors approved the partial restructuring plan in mid-March, but the Republic of Austria lodged an appeal shortly afterwards. The State Financial Procurator's Office lodged an appeal against the confirmation of the Commercial Court in May. 

The President of the State Financial Procurator's Office, Wolfgang Peschorn, had already refused to approve the restructuring plan in March and instead argued in favor of bankruptcy in order to be able to fully clarify the matter.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Michaela Braune
Michaela Braune
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf