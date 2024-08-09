Restructuring plan on ice
Signa Development: Vienna Higher Regional Court rules in favor of the Republic of Austria
On Friday, the Higher Regional Court of Vienna upheld the Republic of Austria's appeal and did not confirm the reorganization plan for Signa Development, which is currently being wound up.
This means that the creditors of the insolvent sub-complex of René Benko's corporate construct must continue to wait for their money. "Until the decision of the Vienna Higher Regional Court becomes legally binding, the proceedings will continue to be conducted as restructuring proceedings with self-administration," announced the insolvency administrator Andrea Fruhstorfer in a press release on Friday.
Two weeks for objection
The continuation of Signa Development as a going concern "remains in place", Fruhstorfer said. However, Signa Development can still appeal the OLG decision before the Supreme Court (OGH). The company's management now has two weeks to lodge an appeal.
Republic lodged an appeal against the restructuring plan
The creditors approved the partial restructuring plan in mid-March, but the Republic of Austria lodged an appeal shortly afterwards. The State Financial Procurator's Office lodged an appeal against the confirmation of the Commercial Court in May.
The President of the State Financial Procurator's Office, Wolfgang Peschorn, had already refused to approve the restructuring plan in March and instead argued in favor of bankruptcy in order to be able to fully clarify the matter.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.