Finally!

Kravitz and Tatum made a sweet red carpet debut

Nachrichten
09.08.2024 10:40

They've finally done it! On Thursday evening, Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum appeared on a red carpet together for the very first time. A first that fans had to wait three years for.

0 Kommentare

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum met and fell in love in 2021 during the filming of "Blink Twice". On Thursday evening, the film, which is the Hollywood beauty's directorial debut, celebrated its premiere in Los Angeles. And there was a little surprise for the fans to mark the occasion.

Nice premiere!
Although Kravitz and Tatum have been engaged since last year, this was the Hollywood couple's very first red carpet appearance together. A truly beautiful premiere!

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum were in love at their red carpet debut. (Bild: APA/AFP/Chris Delmas)
Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum were in love at their red carpet debut.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Chris Delmas)

And they were both visibly dressed up for their debut. While the 35-year-old cut a fine figure in a black dress with cut-outs on her stomach, her fiancé opted for a black suit.

Kravitz and Tatum appeared on the red carpet together for the first time at the premiere of the film "Blink Twice", where they met. (Bild: APA/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Kravitz and Tatum appeared on the red carpet together for the first time at the premiere of the film "Blink Twice", where they met.
(Bild: APA/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The two posed arm in arm for the photographers on the red carpet and kept exchanging amorous glances. Kravitz and Tatum also had to stifle a laugh here and there - probably because of the excitement surrounding the sweet couple's premiere.

Private matters remain private
The Hollywood stars are keeping details about their love just as private as their joint appearances. Zoe's dad Lenny Kravitz, however, raved about his daughter's relationship. "I'm so happy to know that Zoe is sure of her choice and is looking forward to building a life with someone," the rocker recently explained in an interview with "InStyle" magazine.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
