Finally!
Kravitz and Tatum made a sweet red carpet debut
They've finally done it! On Thursday evening, Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum appeared on a red carpet together for the very first time. A first that fans had to wait three years for.
Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum met and fell in love in 2021 during the filming of "Blink Twice". On Thursday evening, the film, which is the Hollywood beauty's directorial debut, celebrated its premiere in Los Angeles. And there was a little surprise for the fans to mark the occasion.
Nice premiere!
Although Kravitz and Tatum have been engaged since last year, this was the Hollywood couple's very first red carpet appearance together. A truly beautiful premiere!
And they were both visibly dressed up for their debut. While the 35-year-old cut a fine figure in a black dress with cut-outs on her stomach, her fiancé opted for a black suit.
The two posed arm in arm for the photographers on the red carpet and kept exchanging amorous glances. Kravitz and Tatum also had to stifle a laugh here and there - probably because of the excitement surrounding the sweet couple's premiere.
Private matters remain private
The Hollywood stars are keeping details about their love just as private as their joint appearances. Zoe's dad Lenny Kravitz, however, raved about his daughter's relationship. "I'm so happy to know that Zoe is sure of her choice and is looking forward to building a life with someone," the rocker recently explained in an interview with "InStyle" magazine.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.