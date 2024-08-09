Concert cancellation in Vienna
St. Pölten organizes meeting for “Swifties”
All "Swifties" are welcome here! After the concert cancellation, Ricardo Zanot from St. Pölten is organizing a "Swiftie" evening in the provincial capital.
Taylor Swift's fan community is in mourning. The US pop star's concerts at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium were canceled due to the threat of terrorism. Thousands of fans had been looking forward to the evenings for months: Wristbands were made, the hits listened to up and down and outfits planned for "The Eras" tour.
For many, Swift's concerts are a "safe space" for understanding and solidarity. Ricardo Zanot now wants to create just such a space on Friday evening at "Robinson's" on the Traisen in St. Pölten. Shortly after the concert was canceled, the "Krone" heartthrob and head of the St. Pölten Facebook group and other helpers decided to organize a "Swiftie" evening on Thursday night for all those who want to come together and spend a nice evening together.
We won't get Taylor Swift in our second living room - but we will get her positive energy and everything that fans have been looking forward to: Friendship and love.
Ricardo Zanot
"We may not get Taylor Swift in the second living room - but we do get her positive energy and everything that fans have been so happy about: Friendship and love," says Zanot - to the delight of numerous "Swifties" in and around St. Pölten. "The willingness to help is enormous. And that's exactly what this evening is about: That people come together," emphasizes Zanot.
He still has a lot to do before the event - which starts at 6.30 pm. "I've actually only been on my cell phone since Thursday, coordinating everything," smiles the St. Pölten native. One thing's for sure: he's sure to put a smile on the faces of more than just "Swifties" with this campaign.
