“Zadic and Kickl form anti-security alliance”

When exactly did the Austrian State Security Service receive the tip-off?

Following the dismantling of the BVT by Herbert Kickl in 2018 and the new set-up by Karl Nehammer, the new State Security Service DSN is once again well networked. During the house search at the BVT, important data fell into foreign hands, which is why foreign intelligence services no longer trusted the BVT. Now there is a basis of trust again, but in order to maintain this, details are kept secret.