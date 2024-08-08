Dodging a cow: Road cyclist has a fatal fall

The 30-year-old German was riding his racing bike downhill on the country road from Kühtai towards Oetz (Imst district) at around 10.40 am on Thursday. When a cow crossed the road, the cyclist had to swerve and left the road. His bike hit the embankment, which was interspersed with stones, and he crashed into the concrete base of a fence on the slope. The man suffered serious injuries to his head. Two emergency doctors treated the German at the scene of the accident and he was then flown to Innsbruck Hospital by emergency helicopter.

Collision in Brixen im Thale

A little later, at around 11.25 am, a 62-year-old female racing cyclist from the district of Kufstein and a 77-year-old female e-biker from the district of Kitzbühel collided on a local road in Brixen im Thale. The two bikes touched each other at the handlebars, causing the two women to fall.