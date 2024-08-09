Tips and tricks
How to make your summer garden party a real success
Decoration meets culinary delight: expert Patrizia Haslinger gives valuable tips for private parties with family and friends in her "Krone" series. Transform your table into a feast for the eyes and the palate! You don't have to invest endless amounts of time.
Today I'm going to give you some useful and quick tips on how to turn your garden party into a successful, unforgettable outdoor celebration! All the rain in June and July has turned many a garden into a small jungle. However, so that your guests don't need a machete, quickly mow the lawn, watch out for hanging branches - cut them and use them for decorative purposes straight away.
Edible decoration
Remove faded flowers, pluck weeds - but be careful, you might even be able to conjure up a delicious wild herb salad! Set aside individual flowers for a pretty, edible floral decoration. Clean tables and chairs that have been in the garden for a while so that they don't leave unsightly stains on your summer clothes. Make sure there are plenty of shady spots.
All-rounder for kitchen & garden
Plant the so-called "Bavarian fig" (variety name Violetta) in your garden - it is extremely robust (winters down to -20), very productive and aromatic. Use it to conjure up fruity cocktails/bowls for your summer party: figs, "Kriachal" or plums on a "lavender skewer", a dash of elderberry liqueur and Prosecco - they'll get any party going!
Even on the most perfect summer's day, the weather can suddenly change. Have a tarpaulin ready so that you can quickly cover the buffet or banquet table if necessary. If you use tablecloths, choose "heavy" decorations or attach them with clips so that the wind doesn't blow everything off the table.
The garden sets the banquet table
Coordinate your decorations with the flower colors of your "garden room". Tone on tone always looks harmonious - you'll never go wrong. On the contrary, your guests will feel particularly at home.
The way to a garden party is through the stomach. So that you as the host can also enjoy your own party, you should choose simple dishes. A reference to the garden is nice, or delicacies from your own vegetable patch or orchard - a tempting fruit tart or cones with raspberry cream How about a simple cheese variation, crusty baguette and homemade fig jam (see tip on the right).
Allow hoppalas
Don't forget additional lighting in the evening - lanterns, candlelight, garlands or even floating candles create the right atmosphere at a later hour. My tip as a wedding planner - a garden party doesn't have to be planned down to the last detail. On the contrary: it is often much more pleasant to allow small "oops". So just sit back and enjoy the flavors of summer with your family and friends!
Activities for the little ones
If you are also welcoming "little party guests" to your summer party, make sure there is plenty to do - so have coloring books and pencils ready and provide craft supplies. Even the most varied and exciting garden can be boring after hours.
Recipe garden lemonade
Take a stroll through the (herb) garden and collect a variety of mint, lemon verbena, lemon balm, thyme, lavender (use sparingly, otherwise it tastes "soapy"), sage, scented geraniums, roses, possibly wild flowers such as yarrow and meadowsweet - bundle these herbs together and then hang them overnight in a liter of naturally cloudy apple juice. Strain before the party, refine with the juice of one or two organic lemons and infuse with mineral water shortly beforehand
Funny cakes
You can definitely score points with my cake suggestion - the fun and, above all, delicious bumblebee fruit slices will put a smile on the faces of more than just the youngest children! You can find the recipe on my blog at www.theheartgardener.at. Why not serve them with a tangy homemade "Gartenlimo" drink? This non-alcoholic thirst quencher also tastes great for adults on hot summer days!
Patrizia Haslinger
