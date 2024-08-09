Through the wild Marul valley to the Fuchswaldalpe

The irrepressible forces of nature

Soon afterwards, a bridge leads over the narrow "Enge" gorge. This too was probably formed towards the end of the last ice age, when the mighty glaciers slowly melted and the Marulbach stream washed debris and fine sediments down the valley. These eroded the relatively soft rock that filled the edge of the terrain at this point - and this is how the "Enge" was formed. From the suspension bridge, you can see how deep the water has carved into the rock over time. After the bridge, walk past the information board for the "Faludriga Nova" nature reserve and follow the signpost towards Fuchswaldalpe. The walking time from this point is 45 minutes. A narrow path follows the course of the Marulbach stream and you cross several small bridges. Shortly before the Fuchswaldalpe, the route leads across a meadow up to the goods road. Along this path, you can finally hike back out of the valley towards Marul. However, many sections of this route are in the sun - if you prefer the shade, take the route along the stream again and return via the forest nature trail.