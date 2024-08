Do&Co increases sales in the 1st quarter

Net cash flow declined

The Group result increased from 15.45 to 18.60 million euros. However, net cash flow fell sharply from 21.73 to 12.69 million euros. Free cash flow fell from plus 10.91 to minus 5.82 million euros. The average number of employees (full-time equivalent) increased by around 500 to 14,888 (March 31, 2024: 13,346 employees).