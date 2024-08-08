What the look cost
Blake Lively shone in a legendary Britney dress
Blake Lively provided a great surprise at the premiere of her new film "It Ends With Us". The Hollywood beauty arrived in Britney Spears' legendary Versace dress. A vintage store find, as has now come to light.
This look was a real eye-catcher: Blake Lively arrived on the red carpet in New York for the premiere of her new film "It Ends With Us" earlier this week in a colorful sequin dress with an asymmetrical cut by Versace.
In a Britney dress on the red carpet
And the sexy designer dress with a plunging neckline has a famous previous owner. None other than Britney Spears wore this dress at the Versace fashion show in Milan in 2002.
"It's Britney's real dress," Lively told People magazine. This piece of fabric should actually be hanging in famous museums like the Smithsonian or the Met, laughed the Hollywood beauty. "But I'm wearing it. I'm so happy."
Bought in a vintage store
As the Daily Mail has now reported, Lively bought the legendary Versace dress around six months ago in a vintage store in Los Angeles after discovering it on social media. The Britney dress is said to have cost around 10,000 dollars.
The 36-year-old only made a few changes to the colorful piece for her appearance at the film premiere. It was a tribute to Britney Spears, Lively also gushed in her Instagram story after her walk down the red carpet.
"The ultimate queen"
Because Britney is "the ultimate queen who made us all want to shine, write and share our stories", explained Lively.
Lively combined the vintage look in New York with stilettos with high heels in matching colors. Colorful, glittering stud earrings and make-up that matched the pastel tones of Britney's Versace dress completed the look.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.