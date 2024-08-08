Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

What the look cost

Blake Lively shone in a legendary Britney dress

Nachrichten
08.08.2024 10:43

Blake Lively provided a great surprise at the premiere of her new film "It Ends With Us". The Hollywood beauty arrived in Britney Spears' legendary Versace dress. A vintage store find, as has now come to light.

comment0 Kommentare

This look was a real eye-catcher: Blake Lively arrived on the red carpet in New York for the premiere of her new film "It Ends With Us" earlier this week in a colorful sequin dress with an asymmetrical cut by Versace. 

In a Britney dress on the red carpet
And the sexy designer dress with a plunging neckline has a famous previous owner. None other than Britney Spears wore this dress at the Versace fashion show in Milan in 2002.

Blake Lively revealed: "It's Britney's real dress." (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Cindy Ord)
Blake Lively revealed: "It's Britney's real dress."
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Cindy Ord)

"It's Britney's real dress," Lively told People magazine. This piece of fabric should actually be hanging in famous museums like the Smithsonian or the Met, laughed the Hollywood beauty. "But I'm wearing it. I'm so happy."

Bought in a vintage store
As the Daily Mail has now reported, Lively bought the legendary Versace dress around six months ago in a vintage store in Los Angeles after discovering it on social media. The Britney dress is said to have cost around 10,000 dollars.

Blake Lively was accompanied by husband Ryan Reynolds. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Cindy Ord)
Blake Lively was accompanied by husband Ryan Reynolds.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Cindy Ord)

The 36-year-old only made a few changes to the colorful piece for her appearance at the film premiere. It was a tribute to Britney Spears, Lively also gushed in her Instagram story after her walk down the red carpet.

"The ultimate queen"
Because Britney is "the ultimate queen who made us all want to shine, write and share our stories", explained Lively. 

Britney Spears wore the dress at the Versace show in Milan in 2002. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Bettina Schwarzwälder / dpa)
Britney Spears wore the dress at the Versace show in Milan in 2002.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Bettina Schwarzwälder / dpa)

Lively combined the vintage look in New York with stilettos with high heels in matching colors. Colorful, glittering stud earrings and make-up that matched the pastel tones of Britney's Versace dress completed the look.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf