But not for free
PlayStation VR 2 can now also be used on a PC
When Sony released the PlayStation VR 2 virtual reality goggles for the PlayStation 5 a year ago, one of the biggest criticisms was that they could only be used on the console and not on a PC. Sony has now made amends.
The Japanese company is now selling the PlayStation VR2 PC adapter - an adapter box for 60 euros that can be used to connect the USB-C headset to a PC in order to use the VR catalog of the Steam games marketplace, which is more extensive than the VR range on the PS5.
Requirements to be able to use the VR glasses on the PC: The PC must have enough computing power for VR applications, have a DisplayPort 1.4 connection and the VR gamer must have a Steam account to access the service's VR library.
The change should go down well with VR gamers, as PlayStation VR 2 is a comparatively inexpensive start to VR gaming at a price of 600 euros and is equipped with good displays. Using it on both the PC and the console now makes it much more versatile.
