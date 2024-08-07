Vorteilswelt
Focus on Wörgl

Storm front caused a number of operations in Tyrol

Nachrichten
07.08.2024 18:15

The storm front was forecast, and there was indeed heavy rain and hail in Tyrol on Wednesday. The main focus was on the Wörgl area up to the Wildschönau. The Hahntennjoch in the Außerfern was also closed for two hours.

"The heavy rain actually affected the entire town area", said the Wörgl fire department in the late afternoon after they had returned to the fire station. Water had to be pumped out of a total of 27 cellars, and underground car parks were also affected. "Fortunately, there were no dangerous situations for people," said a firefighter. They were also deployed at the school center, for example.

Fortunately, there were no dangerous situations for people

Stellungnahme der Feuerwehr Wörgl

Debris flow on a country road
The Wildschönau also had to contend with the storm front. A mudslide hit the main road, but there was no major damage or long-term closure.

Hahnentennjoch closed
The storm front also caused problems in the Oberland. The Hahntennjoch road was closed for two hours. However, this was more of a precautionary measure, it was said.

Lightning (symbolic image) caused a fire in East Tyrol. (Bild: APA/dpa-Zentralbild/Julian Stähle)
Lightning (symbolic image) caused a fire in East Tyrol.
Fire caused by lightning in East Tyrol
At around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, a witness reported that he could see smoke below the Hochsteinhütte in Lienz. The Lienz volunteer fire department was able to quickly extinguish the small source of the fire and was supported by the "Libelle". No persons came to harm

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Andreas Moser
Andreas Moser
