Drugged before her death?
New, alarming facts in the Christa P. case.
Forensic findings suggest that Christa P. from Linz may have been sedated before her death. And: suspicious traces of blood were found in the apartment of the woman's "last companion", which are now to be compared with her DNA.
The Linz woman (54) had been missing since the night of October 13 to 14, 2023. After she had spent the evening in a pub in her home town - and then taken a cab to another pub to meet an acquaintance, Heinz S. (name changed).
Heinz S.'s many lies
During questioning, the man then claimed that the cook had subsequently gone home with him to his apartment, where she had laid down on his couch to get some sleep - "because she was already very tired", he explained to the police at the time: "And when I woke up at 6 a.m. the next morning, she had already left ..."
Information that could not be refuted. Until last June, when a relative of the 43-year-old made an explosive statement: Heinz S. had told him that Christa P. had died at his home on the night of her disappearance as a result of excessive alcohol consumption and that he had soon buried her body in a field.
Conclusion: The suspect was interrogated, took the officers to the victim's "grave" - and remained at liberty. According to the authorities, he would only face charges of failing to render assistance and disturbing the peace of the dead.
The serious suspicion
However, toxicological findings now disprove the responsibility of the man - who is known to the police for drug offenses: large quantities of morphine were found in the remains of the deceased. Morphine, which is contained in the heroin substitute drug Substitol. And the 43-year-old was in a corresponding withdrawal program, so he had this substance at his disposal.
The information provided by the woman's last companion seems increasingly dubious to me. I assume that he will now be questioned again.
Wolfgang Gappmayer, der Anwalt der beiden Kinder der Toten
Bild: Heinz Stephan Tesarek
"Our mother," said Christa P.'s two - adult - children, "certainly didn't take the addictive drug voluntarily. And we have a bad suspicion." That their mother was deliberately drugged by someone else, "possibly with the aim of turning her into an unwilling rape victim".
Alarming for both of them, moreover: during a house search last fall, traces of blood were found in ten different places in Heinz S.'s apartment.
The seized material has now been taken to the forensic medicine department. DNA analyses will be used to investigate whether the traces may have come from the Linz resident.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.