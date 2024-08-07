Renovation is complete
Heuplatz gets a new look for the Altstadtstauber
The construction work at Heuplatz in Klagenfurt has been completed just in time for the Altstadtzauber, and a new oasis with three islands, giant benches and the tried and tested sausage stand has been created. On Thursday, the popular guest gardens will also reopen. Many businesses suffered major setbacks during the construction work.
The construction work at Heuplatz has been completed just in time for the Altstadtzauber. The grand opening is on Thursday. A new oasis with three islands, giant benches and the tried and tested sausage stand has been created. "A pedestrian zone is being built, but it remains to be seen whether the planned cycle path can be implemented," says consultant Sandra Wassermann (FP). "This will allow Kaffeewerkstadt and the Le Burger restaurant to move back into their thriving guest gardens." The few parking spaces in front of the court have been removed.
Many Klagenfurters are not happy that only paving stones have been laid. A green area is still being built. Two old trees also remain.
"Le Burger" is looking forward to the opening. "We lost 200,000 euros due to the closure of the restaurant garden on April 10 and also had to lay off three employees," complains managing director Brigitte Biber. "We only received a subsidy of 2,000 euros." Other businesses also suffered massive declines due to the construction work ...
What's next for the construction work in the city? "Work on Pfarrplatz will probably not start until 2026," says Wassermann. "There is now a meeting about Cardinalplatz, where a second underground parking garage is to be built. The conversion of Heiligengeistplatz is unrealistic for me, it would have to be paid for by the KEBIP (Klagenfurt Electric Bus Investment Project). It doesn't look like that will happen."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.