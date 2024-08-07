Heuplatz gets a new look for the Altstadtstauber

The construction work at Heuplatz has been completed just in time for the Altstadtzauber. The grand opening is on Thursday. A new oasis with three islands, giant benches and the tried and tested sausage stand has been created. "A pedestrian zone is being built, but it remains to be seen whether the planned cycle path can be implemented," says consultant Sandra Wassermann (FP). "This will allow Kaffeewerkstadt and the Le Burger restaurant to move back into their thriving guest gardens." The few parking spaces in front of the court have been removed.