Cost-cutting package at Lenzing: Uncertainty about job cuts

"Still able to say where we have which cuts"

Jobs are also being reduced, which is called leaner structures. "We are not yet in a position to say where we have made which cuts. The exact figures are currently being worked out, but Austria will be affected," says the CEO, who announces: "There will be clarity in September." In mid-March, Sielaff announced that a total of 80 jobs would be lost in Lenzing and Heiligenkreuz.