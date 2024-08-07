picture on festival
“Pinkarocken” with a surprise effect
While pop superstar Taylor Swift attracts 150,000 visitors to Vienna this weekend, things are comparatively tranquil in southern Burgenland: 3,000 guests make the pilgrimage to the small border village of Bildein for the "picture on festival".
Anyone who has never been to "picture on" has definitely missed out. For music lovers who appreciate a family atmosphere, the festival has become a must-attend event. However, there is bad news for those who decide spontaneously, as the festival on August 9 and 10 has been sold out for months. And even that is hardly surprising, as the program impresses with its unique, colourful mix of styles across all musical genres.
Who will follow Wanda as the surprise act?
After 2022, when Wanda rocked the Grenzdorf as a surprise act, this year's event will once again be a guessing game: the audience will only find out who the headliner is during the performance on Friday night.
This much can be revealed: It won't be pop superstar Taylor Swift, as she is attracting 150,000 visitors to Vienna at the same time. Instead, you can look forward to Australian hard rock greats Wolfmother, British music legends The Sweet and metal veterans Soulfly.
Big stage for local artists
There will also be a strong exclamation mark again from local artists: likeable neo-Austro pop comes from Granada, electro-swing heroes DelaDap celebrate their 20th anniversary, Ankathie Koi delivers exuberant stage action, great pop comes from singer-songwriter wunderkind Oskar Haag and summer sun feeling from Norbert Schneider. The festival will also provide literary delights.
At this year's edition of "Anschiffen", authors Thomas Hofer and Wolfgang Millendorfer as well as actor Christoph Krutzler dedicate themselves to Burgenland. Speaking of literature: there will also be murder at "picture on" - bestselling author Martina Parker presents her latest novel "Eintunkt".
