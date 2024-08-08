“From the whiskers to the tip of the tail”

Animal suffering caused by human hands

Anyone who does not have free-roaming domestic cats neutered is liable to prosecution and must expect to be reported to the official veterinarian - or so the theory goes. This also applies to farm cats. Even stray animals that are fed are not considered strays. The municipalities are responsible for compliance with the Austria-wide castration obligation. The practice is different: Due to a lack of controls, cat populations continue to get out of hand. Due to countless lawbreakers, there is an extremely high proportion of severe inbreeding, which leads to disabilities, diseases and underdevelopment in the animals.