SPÖ leader under pressure
Dornauer demands “at least 2nd place” from Babler
Georg Dornauer is putting pressure on his own party ahead of the national elections. The federal SPÖ with Andreas Babler must come "at least in second place", the red Tyrolean state leader set the bar high for his comrades.
Dornauer, who is known to often criticize the course of the federal SPÖ, also emphasized that first place is actually the goal of the Social Democrats. Would there be any consequences if they did not achieve second place? "We won't talk about that until September 29," said Dornauer.
Dornauer: "I am accommodating Babler"
In view of the FPÖ being consistently ahead in the polls, he would "accommodate" his federal party leader Babler with the announcement that at least second place must be the goal, the deputy governor let it be known: "With very friendly greetings from Tyrol." And in the event of third place? "Then I won't be happy."
The federal party chairman is challenged.
Three-way fight for first place?
He believes that there will be a "three-way fight" for first place between the FPÖ, ÖVP and SPÖ, explained Dornauer: "The party that runs a good election campaign and achieves a high level of mobilization has a real chance of coming first." "The federal party leader is called upon," said Dornauer.
It is important to offer a "sensible policy", a policy in which "socio-political progress is in harmony with economic reason". Just as he "exemplifies" in Tyrol in a coalition with the ÖVP.
"Moving more to the center"
Asked whether he agrees with his Styrian colleague and SPÖ deputy governor Anton Lang, who recently said that the federal SPÖ must "move more to the center", Dornauer said: "I've been saying that for five years." At the moment, the party under Babler is "quite well on track".
Is the chairman undisputed? "My perception is that he is well anchored in the party. He is particularly successful in the immediacy of party events." Babler could also become Vice-Chancellor - "if he delivers.
Dornauer pleads for coalition with ÖVP
Dornauer once again pleaded for a coalition with the ÖVP after the election - according to the "Tyrolean model of unagitated politics of progress". Unsurprisingly, he was also skeptical about a three-party coalition with NEOS or the Greens - Dornauer has never been a fan of working with these two parties: "I can't imagine that. It's beyond my imagination at the moment."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
