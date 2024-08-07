Crashed in front of policeman
BTS star charged with drunk driving on a scooter
BTS star Suga has made headlines in South Korea with a drunken ride on a scooter. According to police reports, the member of the K-pop group BTS had 0.8 per mille alcohol in his blood and was charged.
On Wednesday, the 31-year-old apologized on the online platform Weverse for his actions and "the violation of traffic regulations".
Driving license gone, alcohol test positive
"I thought it was only a short distance and forgot that you are not allowed to use the electric scooter under the influence of alcohol," he wrote. "I crashed when I parked the scooter in front of my house, there was a police officer nearby. I had to take a breathalyzer test, after which my license was revoked and I was fined." He apologized for his actions and promised "that something like that won't happen again".
Suga is a member of the well-known K-pop band BTS, which is currently taking a break due to the military service of several members. For his part, the 31-year-old is currently doing alternative military service in the social sector.
Band is a South Korean phenomenon
Despite their current break from performing, BTS is considered South Korea's most important cultural phenomenon and is the country's most successful music export. Known for their meticulously rehearsed dance choreographies, the boy band has filled entire stadiums around the world and stormed the international charts. According to South Korea's government, BTS has brought several billion dollars into the country's economy.
