A new Glan island as a recreational area

The fish ladder will enable fish to reach their spawning grounds. It will be up to three meters wide and 15 centimeters deep. "The construction measures will also have a positive effect on the surrounding area. Because a new Glan island is being created. The construction will also reduce the risk of flooding," emphasizes Mayor Christian Scheider, also Chairman of the Glan Water Association. During implementation, the footpath and cycle path will be relocated to the west and a new bridge will be built over the fish ladder. The project, which costs one million euros and is largely financed by the state, will start in October and will be completed in 2025, as construction is only permitted between July 1 and October 31 in order to protect fish spawn.