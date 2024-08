Off to the island? Hartberg is about to take off

Now the Styrian club may have decided to cash in on the legionnaire (market value: 500,000 euros). Media in England are reporting that Providence already took part in trial training sessions with Championship clubs Oxford United and Swansea City in the summer. It now remains to be seen whether Providence will accept the offer and whether a transfer will materialize - of course, the offer to TSV must also be right. At English second division club Swansea, however, Providence is said to be one of several candidates, so the deal is not yet done.