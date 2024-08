Singer now “rocks” the musical and opera stage

Engagement at the Mörbisch Lake Festival

He can currently be seen in the musical "My Fair Lady" at the Mörbisch Lake Festival, where he shares the stage with acting great Dolores Schmidinger, among others. "Although I'm no stranger to performing in front of such a large backdrop due to my stage experience, it was the first time in my life that I had stood on stage as an actor in front of so many people," he admits. The play will be performed on the lake stage until August 17.