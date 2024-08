Seine causes concern: training canceled again

Will the rowers' competition venue be used?

If the conditions in the Seine are not suitable before the races, the rowing competition venue could be used. There have already been problems with the water quality for the triathletes, who also took part in the swimming discipline in the Seine. The men's individual competition was postponed by one day because the values were outside the limits accepted by the world federation. Triathletes' swimming training sessions also had to be canceled as a result.