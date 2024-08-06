Vorteilswelt
No layoffs

Infineon cuts hundreds of jobs at Carinthian plant

Nachrichten
06.08.2024 10:49

As part of a savings program announced months ago, the German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon is to cut several hundred jobs at its Carinthian site.

comment0 Kommentare

At Infineon Austria, the cost-cutting pencil is also being used. Specifically, 380 of a total of 6,000 jobs in Austria are to be cut over the next two years. "Infineon is investing in its innovative strength. At the same time, the competitive environment is extremely challenging, also due to the market weakness in many areas and the sharp rise in energy and personnel costs," explains CEO Sabine Herlitschka. For this reason, "a program to strengthen competitiveness" is being implemented. Infineon is represented in Austria with a plant in Villach.

The Infineon branch in Villach (Bild: Infineon)
The Infineon branch in Villach
(Bild: Infineon)

In order to improve efficiency and reduce complexity, several measures are to be taken over the next two years, including personnel-related ones. However, there will be no compulsory redundancies, the company announced on Tuesday. "In consultation with the works council, we will use all available instruments such as partial retirement, natural fluctuation or retirements. This step is not easy for me and my colleagues on the Management Board," emphasized Herlitschka.

Zitat Icon

We are aware of our social responsibility, which is why it is important for us to find joint solutions for the planned steps.

Sabine Herlitschka, Vorstandssitzende Infineon Österreich

German parent company plans to cut 1400 jobs
The measures are part of the Group's global program "to grow profitably in the long term". The German parent company had already announced on Monday that it would have to cut 1400 of the total of around 58,600 jobs as part of the savings program announced in the spring. In addition, 1400 jobs would be relocated to countries with lower labor costs.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

