Infineon cuts hundreds of jobs at Carinthian plant

At Infineon Austria, the cost-cutting pencil is also being used. Specifically, 380 of a total of 6,000 jobs in Austria are to be cut over the next two years. "Infineon is investing in its innovative strength. At the same time, the competitive environment is extremely challenging, also due to the market weakness in many areas and the sharp rise in energy and personnel costs," explains CEO Sabine Herlitschka. For this reason, "a program to strengthen competitiveness" is being implemented. Infineon is represented in Austria with a plant in Villach.