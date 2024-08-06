“Capitol shaman” gets his equipment back

Chansley stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, together with other supporters of President-elect Donald Trump. Following an inciting speech by Trump, they wanted to prevent the US parliament from formally confirming Joe Biden's election victory over Trump. Pictures of Chansley with a naked torso full of tattoos, a painted face, a fur hat with buffalo horns and a spear with a US flag went around the world. The self-proclaimed "shaman" and supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory thus became one of the best-known Capitol attackers - and a face of the violence on January 6. Five people died back then.