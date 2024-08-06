Lawsuit upheld
“Capitol shaman” gets his equipment back
The US conspiracy theorist Jacob Chansley, who became known as the "QAnon Shaman" after the Capitol Storm, was released early from his three-and-a-half-year prison sentence last year. He has now also received his equipment back.
It is a fur hat with horns and a spear. "As the authorities have not shown that they still need these items as evidence and have not requested their seizure, the court will grant Mr. Chansley's request," it said in a ruling issued on Monday.
Lawsuit over retained items
The order was issued by a district judge in the US capital. The 36-year-old Chansley had sued for the return of items seized by the authorities during his arrest in January 2021 - a few days after the attack by Trump supporters on the Capitol in Washington D.C.
Chansley stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, together with other supporters of President-elect Donald Trump. Following an inciting speech by Trump, they wanted to prevent the US parliament from formally confirming Joe Biden's election victory over Trump. Pictures of Chansley with a naked torso full of tattoos, a painted face, a fur hat with buffalo horns and a spear with a US flag went around the world. The self-proclaimed "shaman" and supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory thus became one of the best-known Capitol attackers - and a face of the violence on January 6. Five people died back then.
"Shaman" wants to run for US Congress
Chansley was sentenced to almost three and a half years in prison in November 2021 for obstructing an official process. However, he was released early in spring 2023. His lawyer had argued that he had been suffering from mental health problems for a long time. In November 2023, Chansley announced his intention to run for the Libertarian Party in the US congressional elections.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
