Negotiations underway

Manchester City star about to move to Madrid!

Nachrichten
06.08.2024 09:33

After two years with the Skyblues, Julian Alvarez is about to leave Manchester. As transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports, the English champions are negotiating a transfer for the Argentine with Atletico Madrid. 

Alvarez has long complained about his lack of playing minutes, and the 24-year-old is often only second choice under Pep Guardiola in the "Cityzens'" more than prominent attack.

Juicy offer
It is quite possible that the 2022 World Cup winner will get more playing minutes in the Spanish capital than on the island. According to Romano, the transfer could go through in the next few days, with Atletico reportedly willing to pay over €75 million for Alvarez.

Will Joao Felix move to Manchester City in return? (Bild: APA/AFP/Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA)
Will Joao Felix move to Manchester City in return?
(Bild: APA/AFP/Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA)

The English "Daily Mail", on the other hand, claims to have learned that the Spaniards want to send Joao Felix on loan to Man City in return for Alvarez in order to minimize the transfer fee. 

In Madrid, Alvarez is set to follow in the footsteps of Alvaro Morata, who will tie his boots for AC Milan with immediate effect. The Argentine recently declared: "I feel good at City. But we'll see what happens after the Olympic Games." Has the striker found his future in La Liga?

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

