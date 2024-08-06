Negotiations underway
Manchester City star about to move to Madrid!
After two years with the Skyblues, Julian Alvarez is about to leave Manchester. As transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports, the English champions are negotiating a transfer for the Argentine with Atletico Madrid.
Alvarez has long complained about his lack of playing minutes, and the 24-year-old is often only second choice under Pep Guardiola in the "Cityzens'" more than prominent attack.
Juicy offer
It is quite possible that the 2022 World Cup winner will get more playing minutes in the Spanish capital than on the island. According to Romano, the transfer could go through in the next few days, with Atletico reportedly willing to pay over €75 million for Alvarez.
The English "Daily Mail", on the other hand, claims to have learned that the Spaniards want to send Joao Felix on loan to Man City in return for Alvarez in order to minimize the transfer fee.
In Madrid, Alvarez is set to follow in the footsteps of Alvaro Morata, who will tie his boots for AC Milan with immediate effect. The Argentine recently declared: "I feel good at City. But we'll see what happens after the Olympic Games." Has the striker found his future in La Liga?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.