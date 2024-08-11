Powerfully electrifying
BMW CE 02: A hint of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
What are you actually? When it comes to two-wheelers, it can be difficult to differentiate between the genders. THE scooter or THE - er, wait, it's called THE motorcycle. Nevertheless, the vehicles are referred to as female. Even BMW's CE 02 electric runabout is not entirely clear. The good news: it doesn't matter at all, it's just fun.
When scooters basically had a free step-through, it was easy to classify them, but now that is no longer a criterion. I would actually classify the BMW CE 02 as a moped, but the "the" seems most appropriate to me. BMW itself has invented its own fancy term: eParkourer. The eParkourer.
It's interesting to see what kind of contortions marketing sometimes performs. How good that you don't have to take that seriously either. The CE 02 is far too fresh and informal for that. The little thing simply puts you in a good mood and is more in the tradition of a Honda DAX than that of young people who jump impressively and daringly from balcony to balcony, house to house or simply in somersaults across the city (this acrobatic sport is called parkour).
The CE 02 is unlikely to be used for jumping, although with its high, wide handlebars it looks as if you could perform wild tricks on it. It's not an off-roader, you can't even really ride it standing up, although the geometry invites you to do so. Something is pressing annoyingly into the lower leg.
But it's perfect for weaving through rush-hour traffic. In other words, for what is known as commuting. With the road noise, the audible buzzing that accompanies CE-02 pilots is also unnoticeable. In any case, the handling with the 14-inch balloon tires is splendid. Although it weighs 132 kg, the center of gravity is low and the lack of a rear end is also practical. The only thing missing is an automatic counter that tracks every car it overtakes.
What is really missing is a type 2 connection. The two 48-volt battery packs (removable for care and maintenance purposes), each with a capacity of 1.96 kW, can only be charged at a standard socket. As standard, an empty battery is full again after a good five hours; with the optional more powerful charger, it takes three and a half hours. 20 to 80 percent takes 168 or 102 minutes.
Lively on the road
The separately excited synchronous motor delivers 11 kW/15 hp, and with 55 Nm it pushes really hard. Better than any 125cc combustion engine that you can drive with an A1 license or B with code 111. You can get across town in no time at all. When the traffic lights turn green, the CE 02 sprints to 50 km/h in 3.0 seconds. With a top speed of 95 km/h, you can also conquer the city highway or the surrounding countryside. The range is officially stated as 90 kilometers, but more than 70 kilometers is definitely realistic.
The chassis (telescopic fork, single-sided swingarm with direct-acting shock absorber) does not show any weakness. The brakes are only ABS-regulated at the front, but the rear wheel can and may lock. This means that you can come to a halt semi-rigidly if you feel like it.
You sit very upright on the BMW CE 02, the handlebars are high and the flat seat sits like a board at a height of 75 centimeters. The hand levers are adjustable and the footrests are positioned in such a way that, depending on your ambitions, you can use the rider's footrests in a relaxed, relaxed position and sit on them like a cruiser or place your feet on the pillion footrests in a sporty, dynamic position. This really changes the character of the vehicle - or rather that of the rider. A touch of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.
Engine power is transmitted via two belts: one (on the right) runs between the engine and a shaft, the other (on the left) drives the wheel. Wheel slip is prevented when accelerating and the rear wheel locks when recuperating. Maneuvering is child's play: at the push of a button, the motor runs in reverse, which corresponds to a reverse gear.
The 3.5-inch micro TFT display is standard, as is a USB-C socket for charging the cell phone, which is connected via Bluetooth. An optional holder is available so that it can be used as a second display.
Also for driving license class AM
The BMW CE 02 is also available in a reduced-power version with 3.2 kW/4 hp, which can be ridden with a class AM moped license. From the age of 15. It has only one battery pack and a maximum speed of 45 km/h. Visually, the two versions are indistinguishable.
Not cheap, but a pleasure
If you want to ride the 125cc version of the BMW CE 02 (built in India, by the way), you have to invest at least 8550 euros, and a thousand less for the "50cc". In addition, you should definitely order the Highline package for a good 900 euros. In addition to visual features, this includes Bluetooth connectivity, a smartphone holder, more riding modes (two are standard), heated grips and a more powerful charger. There are also a number of accessories, such as stylish bags.
Ride quote
BMW is continuing on its unconventional path when it comes to urban mobility. After the polarizing CE 04 electric scooter, the CE 02 is the next electric two-wheeler that stands out from the crowd. Although it is probably less practical than most scooters (no integrated storage space), it is more unusual. And it rides superbly.
