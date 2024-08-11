BMW CE 02: A hint of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

You sit very upright on the BMW CE 02, the handlebars are high and the flat seat sits like a board at a height of 75 centimeters. The hand levers are adjustable and the footrests are positioned in such a way that, depending on your ambitions, you can use the rider's footrests in a relaxed, relaxed position and sit on them like a cruiser or place your feet on the pillion footrests in a sporty, dynamic position. This really changes the character of the vehicle - or rather that of the rider. A touch of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.