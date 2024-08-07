KTM 990 Duke: The bad bike with the monster mask

What's more, the little Duke is wonderfully easy to handle, looks super light at 190 kg and pulls around corners with little effort. Here, too, you can talk about corner-carving, but in a much more pleasant way. It is fresh and lively on the throttle, the optional quickshifter makes no mistakes and the brakes (two radial four-piston callipers on 300 mm discs at the front) are a force to be reckoned with. Sure, cornering ABS, plus a Supermoto mode. When coming to a stop, the seating position, which until then had simply been perceived as fine, proves its worth - you can rest your knees on the tank. Its 14.8 liters with a good 5 l/100 km consumption are not even enough for 300 kilometers.