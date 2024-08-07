Angle carver
KTM 990 Duke: The bad bike with the monster mask
Stronger, faster, more powerful - the arms race has long since begun for naked bikes with a displacement of around 1000 cc, and the possibilities now extend to over 200 hp. But here is a real recommendation for friends of country roads and mountain passes: the KTM 990 Duke - with a wild 123 hp. Yes, wild.
First of all, the appearance is wild. You have to dare to ride a front mask like that. Some might suspect that something is missing, a windshield or a cover, but no, that's the way it should be. Not a bug, but a feature. Bugs are frequent and particularly unwelcome guests here - they don't burst like they normally do on smooth surfaces and can be wiped off, but are scattered around countless edges. Carving them out of the corners is a nuisance, but it pays off. Because what we have here is a first-class joy dispenser that has practically no weaknesses.
The 990 Duke is the result of a displacement-increasing evolution. While the LC8c twin in the 890 R still measured 889 cc, the revised version (new pistons, modernized crankshaft, revised piston rods) has 947 cc. More flywheel mass improves running smoothness, 123 hp at 9500 rpm and 103 Nm at 6750 rpm ensure excellent acceleration. If you let it run properly in one of the sharp riding modes, you know that you don't need a more powerful bike.
The engine exhibits boredom with a noticeable constant jerk when cruising through town, but when you let it off the leash, it is so lively that you actually think it is more powerful. Everything you need is there between 2500 and 10,000 rpm.
What's more, the little Duke is wonderfully easy to handle, looks super light at 190 kg and pulls around corners with little effort. Here, too, you can talk about corner-carving, but in a much more pleasant way. It is fresh and lively on the throttle, the optional quickshifter makes no mistakes and the brakes (two radial four-piston callipers on 300 mm discs at the front) are a force to be reckoned with. Sure, cornering ABS, plus a Supermoto mode. When coming to a stop, the seating position, which until then had simply been perceived as fine, proves its worth - you can rest your knees on the tank. Its 14.8 liters with a good 5 l/100 km consumption are not even enough for 300 kilometers.
The engine is supported by the tubular frame. The WP-APEX suspension promotes self-confidence because you quickly trust it. It is transparent, precise but not brute and can be adjusted manually: the 43 mm fork has five-way rebound and compression damping, the directly linked shock absorber on the two-sided swingarm has five-way rebound damping; the preload can also be adjusted with a tool.
Operation via the left-hand handlebar controls and the easy-to-read, glare-free 5-inch TFT display is also excellent. You quickly find your way around the logic. The optional cruise control is a real benefit. The two large plus and minus buttons can be used to vary the set speed - but beware: without cruise control activated, these buttons intervene in the traction control - this can quickly lead to a rude awakening (or falling asleep if the electronics suddenly intervene too early).
If you want to have the full electronic fun, you can't leave it at the basic price of 16,399 euros (promotional prices apply until the end of August), but have to invest a hefty 963 euros for the Tech Pack. In addition to cruise control, Quickshifter+, engine drag torque control and adaptive brake lights, this also includes the Track Pack. This in turn includes the nine-stage adjustment of the traction control, the (anti-)wheelie mode that can be set to five different levels and the extra driving modes Performance and Track. There are also a number of "Performance Parts" & Co.
All bikes are equipped with the complete optional software ex works. This demo mode is active for the first 1500 kilometers so that you can try out whether you want to have the features permanently. You can then have it activated at any KTM dealer if it's worth the extra cost.
Ride quote
Light, easy to handle, lively and safe to ride - the KTM 990 Duke is exactly what you need for great riding fun. It doesn't matter that it takes a bit of effort to polish its muzzle again and again.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
