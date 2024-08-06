Top class in Fischl
Ten hours! Paris stars only briefly in Carinthia
PSG's test match against Sturm fills the Wörthersee Stadium. Around 20,000 tickets have already been sold. There is now a great ticket promotion for children and young people for the big match. The Fischl district of Klagenfurt can also celebrate! Because the "little" Champions League will be played there. .
All set for the Champions League in Klagenfurt? On Wednesday, the big dress rehearsal for the "premier class" will take place in the Wörthersee Stadium - because the stars of Paris St. Germain are coming. Austrian soccer champions Sturm Graz, who are already looking forward to the CL draw on August 29, will welcome the French team at 6.30 pm (live on ORF Sport +) in the test hit.
A good 20,000 tickets are already gone - ideal for Sturm, who as organizers want to get to know the procedures in the arena. And head coach Christian Ilzer is also looking forward to the game, as he still has a few things to work on after the 1-0 opening defeat at Rapid in the Bundesliga: "It will be an intensive test so that we can get back to the level we were at last season as a collective," says Ilzer.
Arrival at the airport at midday
It is not yet certain whether Paris will be represented by all its stars, but it is likely. After all, the European Championship is already three weeks away and the Ligue 1 kick-off is on August 16 at Le Havre. One thing is certain: coach Luis Enrique's team will not be spending the night in Carinthia. On Wednesday, goalkeeper Donnarumma & Co. will land at Klagenfurt airport at 12.15 p.m. and return directly to Paris at 10 p.m. - meaning that the French champions will be in Austria for less than ten hours.
Great ticket promotion
Children and young people from Carinthian clubs up to the age of 15 can also look forward to the event. As part of a cooperation between Sturm and the state of Carinthia, they are invited to attend the match free of charge. All they need to do is register by e-mail with their name, club name and year of birth to: abt6.sport@ktn.gv.at.
Fischl also benefits from the Graz double winner
Thanks to Sturm's four group matches in the coming season, Champions League flair will not only be on show at the Wörthersee Stadium in the fall - the small Klagenfurt district of Fischl will also have a touch of the "premier league"! This is because Graz will host the UEFA Youth League matches, the "premier class" of the U19s, on the same day. ASK's home ground was chosen because it must be no more than a 45-minute bus ride away from the venue of the "big ones".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
