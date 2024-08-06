Ten hours! Paris stars only briefly in Carinthia

Arrival at the airport at midday

It is not yet certain whether Paris will be represented by all its stars, but it is likely. After all, the European Championship is already three weeks away and the Ligue 1 kick-off is on August 16 at Le Havre. One thing is certain: coach Luis Enrique's team will not be spending the night in Carinthia. On Wednesday, goalkeeper Donnarumma & Co. will land at Klagenfurt airport at 12.15 p.m. and return directly to Paris at 10 p.m. - meaning that the French champions will be in Austria for less than ten hours.