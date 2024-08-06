Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Top class in Fischl

Ten hours! Paris stars only briefly in Carinthia

Nachrichten
06.08.2024 07:59

PSG's test match against Sturm fills the Wörthersee Stadium. Around 20,000 tickets have already been sold. There is now a great ticket promotion for children and young people for the big match. The Fischl district of Klagenfurt can also celebrate! Because the "little" Champions League will be played there. .

comment0 Kommentare

All set for the Champions League in Klagenfurt? On Wednesday, the big dress rehearsal for the "premier class" will take place in the Wörthersee Stadium - because the stars of Paris St. Germain are coming. Austrian soccer champions Sturm Graz, who are already looking forward to the CL draw on August 29, will welcome the French team at 6.30 pm (live on ORF Sport +) in the test hit.

Around 20,000 have already secured tickets to watch Donnarumma and Co. (Bild: AFP/Associated Press)
Around 20,000 have already secured tickets to watch Donnarumma and Co.
(Bild: AFP/Associated Press)


A good 20,000 tickets are already gone - ideal for Sturm, who as organizers want to get to know the procedures in the arena. And head coach Christian Ilzer is also looking forward to the game, as he still has a few things to work on after the 1-0 opening defeat at Rapid in the Bundesliga: "It will be an intensive test so that we can get back to the level we were at last season as a collective," says Ilzer.

Sturm coach Christian Ilzer expects an intensive test. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Sturm coach Christian Ilzer expects an intensive test.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Arrival at the airport at midday
It is not yet certain whether Paris will be represented by all its stars, but it is likely. After all, the European Championship is already three weeks away and the Ligue 1 kick-off is on August 16 at Le Havre. One thing is certain: coach Luis Enrique's team will not be spending the night in Carinthia. On Wednesday, goalkeeper Donnarumma & Co. will land at Klagenfurt airport at 12.15 p.m. and return directly to Paris at 10 p.m. - meaning that the French champions will be in Austria for less than ten hours.

Great ticket promotion
Children and young people from Carinthian clubs up to the age of 15 can also look forward to the event. As part of a cooperation between Sturm and the state of Carinthia, they are invited to attend the match free of charge. All they need to do is register by e-mail with their name, club name and year of birth to: abt6.sport@ktn.gv.at.

Fischl also benefits from the Graz double winner
Thanks to Sturm's four group matches in the coming season, Champions League flair will not only be on show at the Wörthersee Stadium in the fall - the small Klagenfurt district of Fischl will also have a touch of the "premier league"! This is because Graz will host the UEFA Youth League matches, the "premier class" of the U19s, on the same day. ASK's home ground was chosen because it must be no more than a 45-minute bus ride away from the venue of the "big ones".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Claudio Trevisan
Claudio Trevisan
Lukas Töfferl
Lukas Töfferl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf