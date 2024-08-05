Vorteilswelt
To sack manager

Braithwaite wants to buy ex-club Espanyol out of revenge

Nachrichten
05.08.2024 19:59

He is undoubtedly not a bad kicker, but he wouldn't exactly have gone down in soccer history as a world star either - but even if Martin Braithwaite can't be classified in the category of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi or Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Dane is a big player when it comes to wealth! Coupled with a certain amount of "vindictiveness", this now makes him a major threat to the current owners and management of his former club Espanyol Barcelona ...

Why, why, why? Well, according to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Braithwaite - father from Guyana and mother from Denmark - feels he was robbed of his EURO participation with Denmark this summer and treated disrespectfully by the Espanyol bosses. Braithwaite moved from FC Barcelona to city and league rivals Espanyol in September 2022, but was unable to prevent the club's relegation during the 2022/23 season despite scoring 10 goals.

Martin Braithwaite in Denmark kit (Bild: GEPA)
Martin Braithwaite in Denmark kit
(Bild: GEPA)

"Disrespectful offer to extend his contract!"
In subsequent talks about their future together, "the club made a disrespectful offer to extend his contract", said Braithwaite. "This showed that they don't believe in me ..."

The Espanyol bosses did not allow a transfer of the now 33-year-old Dane, despite Braithwaite's insistence. After all, Denmark's team boss Kasper Hjulmand told him at the time that playing for a second division club would block his path to the EURO finals.

Martin Braithwaite in Espanyol kit (Bild: AFP )
Martin Braithwaite in Espanyol kit
(Bild: AFP )

Braithwaite had to swallow his resentment for now
So Braithwaite had to swallow his resentment for the time being, shoot Espanyol to promotion as top scorer in the Segunda Division and watch the EURO on television. This summer, however, he left for good - he now plays for Grêmio Porto Alegre in Brazil.

And now the footballer's wealth comes into play - wealth that Braithwaite was able to amass as co-owner of a real estate company in the USA worth around 280 million dollars, several restaurants and a clothing brand.

It cannot be ruled out that the revenge plan could work out
Espanyol Barcelona is currently owned by the Chinese Chen Yansheng, who, like the entire management team, has come under heavy criticism not only from Braithwaite but also from the fans. It does not seem completely out of the question that the Dane's revenge plan could work out - if Chen Yansheng were to seek an exit strategy due to the fan protests ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

