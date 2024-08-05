Dispute with Manker turns into an undignified spectacle

"He arrived with a troop of thugs"

The theater audience of "Alma" also had to witness this on August 3 and 4, 2023: Because Manker did not want to let in those guests who had purchased their tickets from Zeller, an undignified spectacle ensued: "The private prosecutor arrived with a squad of thugs - nine two-meter tall men, all dressed in black," says Manker. They threatened that no one would come in if Zeller's guests were not allowed in. "The violent criminals blocked the entrance, it was pretty violent. They threatened, pushed and physically attacked my employees and me," he told the judge.