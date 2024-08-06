Next major apprehension
deutschkreutz
19 refugees and a smuggler were only apprehended in Nikitsch on Sunday. On Monday, the illegal migration continued in Deutschkreutz. More than 20 Moroccans, Syrians and Egyptians besieged the street.
On Monday morning, many residents of Deutschkreutz were reminded of years of unbridled influx of refugees. Near the main street, around 20 young migrants squatted in a row on the sidewalk, their backs leaning against the wall of a house. More migrants were waiting on the corner.
Excitement in the neighborhood
The phones were ringing off the hook in the neighborhood. In Deutschkreutz, there was talk of almost 60 strangers wandering through the village in the morning. There is official evidence that at least 25 refugees were picked up at around 9 am. Residents of Elisabethgasse had raised the alarm and informed the authorities.
Almost all want asylum
Patrol officers and soldiers had to deal with the immigrants. In this case, there were 20 Moroccans, one Egyptian, three Syrians and one Syrian woman. All but the Egyptian applied for asylum. Drivers from the provincial police directorate and the army brought the refugees to the Competence Center in Eisenstadt.
Europe at a turning point
"And what are the politicians doing? Nothing but watch," former mayor Manfred Kölly answers his own question. What insiders have predicted is likely to be true: "The reception camps in the transit countries on the edge of Europe are full, and the flow of refugees will be on the move again by the fall at the latest," is the assessment of officials. Targeted countermeasures such as Operation Fox remain in place.
Smugglers seen through
As reported, the special forces were called out for a spectacular operation on Sunday. A van from Sopronkövesd in Hungary was targeted by Austrian soldiers shortly after 2 pm. Looking through binoculars, the recruits saw several men in the driver's cab.
Romanian (27) still in custody
In Nikitsch, they blocked the driver's path: "The driver was on the phone at the wheel when we stopped him. The rear windows of the vehicle were covered with bin bags." The 27-year-old Romanian was arrested and his cell phone confiscated. With the help of a Libelle police helicopter, the 19 fugitives who had escaped were tracked down in the cellar of the old customs house.
