What the first photos reveal about Kiev’s F-16 jets

Those responsible had actually taken precautions: at the ceremony to unveil the Ukrainian F-16 fighter jets at a secret military airfield in the west of the country, the wings of the two new fighter jets were covered with camouflage netting. Apparently, they did not want to reveal too many details about the equipment and armament of the two jets. However, a flight demonstration was also planned for the ceremony - and it is inevitable that the equipment on the external load stations will also be on display. And it turns out to be quite revealing.