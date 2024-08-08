Fontaines D.C.: Soundtrack for the end of the world

Search for comfort and warmth

If you look behind the title and the cover artwork, there's a heavy dose of dystopia in the songs. "For me, the album feels like it's happening at the end of the world. Suddenly you discover a radio from the 50s, where you also hear music from that time and wonder what the hell this is. If you look at the world today, there is little hope. Every few weeks a new war breaks out, people have no more money, everything seems to suck. No wonder we all look for comfort and warmth in the music of the past, in a distorted nostalgia. It's interesting that when you dive through the narcissism of the media and politics, you meet totally nice people on the street who are friendly and helpful. That's sometimes hard to accept because you no longer believe it. We live in a crazy world."