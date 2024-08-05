In the midst of marital crisis
Ben Affleck surprises with new punk rock look
Ben Affleck has undergone a radical change of style. The actor, who has not been seen with his wife Jennifer Lopez for two months, surprised everyone in Los Angeles with a mohawk - and dressed in a rocker look to match. Strikingly, he was not wearing his wedding ring.
Many people long for a change of look after a break-up - Affleck may also have felt the need for a new look. At the weekend, he was spotted with a mohawk haircut during a motorcycle tour in his home town. Mocking voices suspect a midlife crisis behind the drastic change.
Here you can see Ben Affleck's new look:
Gray skinny jeans, a Red Hot Chili Peppers T-shirt, leather jacket and aviator sunglasses made the outfit perfect. He wasn't wearing a wedding ring.
Monstrous separation tattoo after first marriage break-up
Affleck also changed his appearance dramatically during the separation from his first wife Jennifer Garner. Back then, he got a huge tattoo on his back depicting a phoenix. He initially explained that he had "done it for a role", but it was eventually discovered that the monstrous tattoo was real.
Affleck kept this work of art after his first break-up:
Breakup rumors have been swirling around Affleck and Lopez for months now. They spent their wedding day and vacations apart, and the 51-year-old actor even bought a new place to live.
Divorce papers "ready but not yet filed"
According to insiders at the Daily Mail, the divorce papers are said to be "ready but not yet filed". The couple are therefore waiting for the right time to take this step. The plan is to release a joint statement "saying how great their love still is and how they fought to make it work, but it didn't," the source is quoted as saying.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
