LIVE from 10am: Will Weißhaidinger make it to the final?
In today's Olympic qualifier in the discus competition, Lukas Weißhaidinger has to throw into exactly the right "window". It starts at around 10.10 am, we will be reporting live (status below).
Lukas Weißhaidinger was in a rage, terribly annoyed and let his physiotherapist Freddy Siemes feel it. "We're going to the Olympics and you're forgetting the most important thing!" Don't worry, the discs of the European Championship silver medallist arrived safely in Paris. But Luki would have liked to have his boccia balls to distract himself in the Olympic village. Especially as Weißhaidinger's table for the card game Kniffel was deemed too small.
So Luki, Freddy, coach Gregor Högler and his brother Richard, the team doctor, made bocce balls out of socks. That's also fun and Luki is fired up ahead of the qualifier: "To be honest, I haven't won anything at cards for a long time, but I'm in the boccia game."
Today in the discus qualification from 10.10 a.m., his aim is not to throw accurately, but as far as possible. Which actually goes hand in hand. Tinkerer Högler has meticulously calculated where and at what height the discus must be thrown in order to fly far: "If there is no wind, 36.8 degrees and 5 degrees to the right."
"Two more pallets"
He therefore closed the net around the discus ring during training in Südstadt, leaving only a window free in the desired area, to which Weißhaidinger had to throw out. They also tried to simulate pressure, reports Högler: "I told Luki on some throws: 'So, now you have to throw 65 meters. We were betting on drinks. He managed that 70 percent of the time in the end." Weißhaidinger confirms: "Gregor still owes me two pallets."
He has two discs with him, the blue and the black one. "I'll throw the blue one in the qualifiers. It's more forgiving. The black one, which I used to win bronze and set my record with in Tokyo, is more of an attacking disc." There will be one in the final.
