LIVE from 10am: Will Weißhaidinger make it to the final?

"Two more pallets"

He therefore closed the net around the discus ring during training in Südstadt, leaving only a window free in the desired area, to which Weißhaidinger had to throw out. They also tried to simulate pressure, reports Högler: "I told Luki on some throws: 'So, now you have to throw 65 meters. We were betting on drinks. He managed that 70 percent of the time in the end." Weißhaidinger confirms: "Gregor still owes me two pallets."