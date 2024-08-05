Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Olympics in Paris

LIVE from 10am: Will Weißhaidinger make it to the final?

Nachrichten
05.08.2024 07:26

In today's Olympic qualifier in the discus competition, Lukas Weißhaidinger has to throw into exactly the right "window". It starts at around 10.10 am, we will be reporting live (status below).

comment0 Kommentare

Here are the intermediate results:

Lukas Weißhaidinger was in a rage, terribly annoyed and let his physiotherapist Freddy Siemes feel it. "We're going to the Olympics and you're forgetting the most important thing!" Don't worry, the discs of the European Championship silver medallist arrived safely in Paris. But Luki would have liked to have his boccia balls to distract himself in the Olympic village. Especially as Weißhaidinger's table for the card game Kniffel was deemed too small.

Lukas Weißhaidinger (Bild: Thomas Windestam)
Lukas Weißhaidinger
(Bild: Thomas Windestam)

So Luki, Freddy, coach Gregor Högler and his brother Richard, the team doctor, made bocce balls out of socks. That's also fun and Luki is fired up ahead of the qualifier: "To be honest, I haven't won anything at cards for a long time, but I'm in the boccia game."

Today in the discus qualification from 10.10 a.m., his aim is not to throw accurately, but as far as possible. Which actually goes hand in hand. Tinkerer Högler has meticulously calculated where and at what height the discus must be thrown in order to fly far: "If there is no wind, 36.8 degrees and 5 degrees to the right."

"Two more pallets"
He therefore closed the net around the discus ring during training in Südstadt, leaving only a window free in the desired area, to which Weißhaidinger had to throw out. They also tried to simulate pressure, reports Högler: "I told Luki on some throws: 'So, now you have to throw 65 meters. We were betting on drinks. He managed that 70 percent of the time in the end." Weißhaidinger confirms: "Gregor still owes me two pallets."

He has two discs with him, the blue and the black one. "I'll throw the blue one in the qualifiers. It's more forgiving. The black one, which I used to win bronze and set my record with in Tokyo, is more of an attacking disc." There will be one in the final.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Gernot Bachler
Gernot Bachler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf