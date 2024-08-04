Surprise victory in the Olympic road race

Dygert crash with serious consequences

A crash by US rider Chloé Dygert was a decisive factor in the race, causing a blockage in a narrow section 48 km before the end. Like many of the top riders, the Tyrolean Schweinberger was also slowed down and tore a large hole in the peloton - to the dismay of the thousands of fans at the roadside, the French riders were also affected. Vos and the Hungarian Blanka Vas, among others, rode away at the front and initially seemed to have a decisive advantage in the finale. Three and a half kilometers before the finish, however, the duo was caught by Kopecky and Faulkner, immediately after which Faulkner attacked and was never caught again. Vas ultimately came away empty-handed in the tight three-man sprint for silver.