Schweinberger 28.
Surprise victory in the Olympic road race
Outsider Kristen Faulkner from the USA surprisingly won the Olympic cycling road race in Paris on Sunday. The 31-year-old won after 158 km thanks to a late solo attack from a group of four, around a minute ahead of London Olympic champion Marianne Vos (NED) and world champion Lotte Kopecky (BEL). Christina Schweinberger, who finished tenth in the time trial, was 28th (+5:00 min.), Tokyo Olympic champion Anna Kiesenhofer finished 52nd (+7:53 min.).
The peloton started in Trocadero, rolled out of Paris, past the Palace of Versailles and the Olympic golf course in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines. A breakaway group of mostly six riders, including two from Afghanistan, had already built up a lead of several minutes before Dutch rider Ellen van Dijk took over the pace in the chasing group. The last two escapees were also caught on the first climb to Montmartre.
Dygert crash with serious consequences
A crash by US rider Chloé Dygert was a decisive factor in the race, causing a blockage in a narrow section 48 km before the end. Like many of the top riders, the Tyrolean Schweinberger was also slowed down and tore a large hole in the peloton - to the dismay of the thousands of fans at the roadside, the French riders were also affected. Vos and the Hungarian Blanka Vas, among others, rode away at the front and initially seemed to have a decisive advantage in the finale. Three and a half kilometers before the finish, however, the duo was caught by Kopecky and Faulkner, immediately after which Faulkner attacked and was never caught again. Vas ultimately came away empty-handed in the tight three-man sprint for silver.
Kiesenhofer struggled several times to keep up with the peloton and finally lost it with 66 km to go. In the time trial, she had only finished 33rd out of 35 participants after a crash in the rain. The Lower Austrian had bloodied her elbow and needed stitches. Schweinberger had also crashed and suffered injuries.
