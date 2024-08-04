Vorteilswelt
"Krone" winner

Unforgettable day with Hannes Reichelt and Scott

Nachrichten
04.08.2024 12:28

Krone" winners experienced a special day in Tyrol: they went on an e-bike tour with ex-professional ski racer Hannes Reichelt and Scott Sports AG - lots of chats and selfies included!

At the meeting point at 10 a.m. in Kematen, the headquarters of Scott Sports AG, everything is already prepared. Stylish e-bikes of the highest quality are ready, Reichelt and guide Kevin Maderegger - Scott has organized him as well as the bikes - warmly welcome the two winners Stefanie Millinger (42) and Johannes Höfer (30).

Happy "Krone" winners
The duo were selected at random as part of the "Krone" competition. "Before we set off on our tour, we will adjust the e-bikes to your individual needs," says the former ski star. A quick group photo and then it's off on the shuttle to Mutters.

You never get an opportunity like this anywhere else. That was also the main reason why I entered the competition.

Johannes Höfer (30)

"It's really cool to be able to spend a whole day with a former professional skier and get to know him better. You never get an opportunity like this anywhere else. That was also the main reason why I entered the competition," reveals Johannes.

He has "endless" questions for Reichelt, but first he heads up to the Kreitheralm by e-bike - in "shaky weather", says Reichelt, but he relies on the weather forecast, which predicts stable conditions. And indeed: everyone was spared the rain that day!

The e-bike tour with Hannes Reichelt (pictured at the front) also passed by the reservoir. (Bild: Jan Stork)
The e-bike tour with Hannes Reichelt (pictured at the front) also passed by the reservoir.
(Bild: Jan Stork)

Delicacies at the Kreitheralm
On arrival at the Kreitheralm, the table is already well laid. "It's great fun having you as our guests," beams landlady Kathrin Nagl, who serves cheese dumplings with salad, Wiener schnitzel with potatoes and many other delicacies.

The crew stopped off at the Kreitheralm for lunch. (Bild: Jan Stork)
The crew stopped off at the Kreitheralm for lunch.
(Bild: Jan Stork)
(Bild: Jan Stork)
(Bild: Jan Stork)

Now there is also time for open discussions on various topics - for example, Reichelt's races on the fearsome Streif in Kitzbühel, the injuries he suffered during his active time as a racing skier and how he fought his way back, the future of skiing and the related question of who still learns to ski in this day and age, the best ski resorts and huts in Tyrol and the range of kindergartens and schools in Innsbruck.

"Do you want your son to follow in your footsteps in the future?"
"Would you like your son to follow in your footsteps and become a professional ski racer in the future?" asks Stefanie. "My son is five years old. There's still a lot of water running down the Inn before that will be an issue," smiles Reichelt, "but I can't say anything negative about our sport to date." "And how many pairs of skis do you have at home?" Johannes wants to know. Reichelt: "I have the basic equipment, which means: one pair for the piste, one for freeriding and touring skis."

Winners even venture down a trail
After lunch, it's on to the reservoir and the trails. Guide Kevin trains the winners so well that they even venture down one of the trails. "This was completely new territory for us, but we got great tips and learned valuable details," Stefanie and Johannes agree.

After lunch, it was off down the trail. (Bild: Jan Stork)
After lunch, it was off down the trail.
(Bild: Jan Stork)

"We were a cool group"
A few selfies later, the crew arrive back at the shuttle and head back to Kematen. "I had a lot of time to talk to Hannes. He was also interested in us and asked about what we do in our lives. It was an unforgettable day with lots of cool moments," emphasizes Johannes. Stefanie is also satisfied: "We were a cool group, had a good chat and the e-bikes were great."

Reichelt's assessment is also positive: "The two winners were highly motivated, really nice and in a great mood. The way it went, it was just perfect."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jasmin Steiner
Jasmin Steiner
