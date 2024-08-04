Unforgettable day with Hannes Reichelt and Scott

"Do you want your son to follow in your footsteps in the future?"

"Would you like your son to follow in your footsteps and become a professional ski racer in the future?" asks Stefanie. "My son is five years old. There's still a lot of water running down the Inn before that will be an issue," smiles Reichelt, "but I can't say anything negative about our sport to date." "And how many pairs of skis do you have at home?" Johannes wants to know. Reichelt: "I have the basic equipment, which means: one pair for the piste, one for freeriding and touring skis."