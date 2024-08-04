Matthias Walkner: “I can’t stop like this”

Prepared with hard training and rehab, he is also "itching" to ride his bike again. "Of course, it also makes my life worth living. At what level, you have to see. The aim is to ride properly again in October." So on the motocross track. And a return to the Dakar? "I think I'll take part again. Whether as a consultant, in a logistical role at KTM, as a motorcyclist or in a car, I don't know yet. I can't stop like this, I have to stay involved in off-road rallying."