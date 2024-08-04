After horror crash
Matthias Walkner: “I can’t stop like this”
He threw his crutches into the pool, took a few steps and threw his arms up! Exactly 239 days after his horror crash in preparation for the Dakar Rally, Matthias Walkner finally took his first steps again. "I can't stop like this, I have to stay in off-road rallying."
"The good thing is that my foot is still attached, because it was a close call," reveals the 2018 Dakar winner. On 5 December, the Kuchler crashed his KTM into an oncoming slope during training in the USA - with terrible consequences: Open fractures to the tibia, fibula and foot, and the comminuted fracture to the left ankle in particular was a challenge for the doctors.
"Beforehand, I thought the femur fracture was bad. But this injury was still so painful weeks later that the doctors didn't dare give me any more morphine because otherwise I might not be able to breathe," explains Walkner. "Now I haven't needed any painkillers for six months - it's easy, I can sleep well and ride my bike again. And the first steps after eight months were a very emotional moment."
Prepared with hard training and rehab, he is also "itching" to ride his bike again. "Of course, it also makes my life worth living. At what level, you have to see. The aim is to ride properly again in October." So on the motocross track. And a return to the Dakar? "I think I'll take part again. Whether as a consultant, in a logistical role at KTM, as a motorcyclist or in a car, I don't know yet. I can't stop like this, I have to stay involved in off-road rallying."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
