Only 0:0 against Lafnitz
Austria Lustenau failed to kick off their second league campaign
The relegated Bundesliga side were held to a 0-0 draw against Lafnitz. After a strong start, coach Martin Brenner's team lacked a good playing idea and lacked efficiency up front.
The 2,000 fans in Bregenz had rightly expected more than a goalless draw. However, the overall performance of Brenner's team was too disappointing to spark the crowd. Lustenau arrived in the reality of the second division right from the start and had to realize in the first game that the three points were also hanging very high here.
A good performance before the break, in which they had their opponents fully under control, was followed by a blatant relapse after the break. After an hour, the team seemed completely flat, with a sluggishness on the pitch that could only be shaken off somewhat in the final minutes.
None of this would have mattered if the tasks had been completed in the first 45 minutes. But they were careless with the half-dozen or so chances they had, allowing their opponents to go into the half-time break with a 0-0 draw. Even the worst mistakes by the Lafnitz backline went unused - the upcoming opponents will certainly not make it much easier for Lustenau.
Of the four newcomers (Voisine, Rouqette, Baallal and Delaye), Clermont loanee Abdellah Baallal made the biggest impact. The young Moroccan was unlucky with his finishing, but was by far the most eye-catching player on the pitch. He lacked efficiency and coolness in attack, but the young backline hardly allowed any chances.
