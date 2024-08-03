Outside the top 30
Automatically saved draft
Sepp Straka's dream of winning a medal at the Olympic Games will probably not come true! The 31-year-old made a strong start to the third round on Saturday at Le Golf National southwest of Paris, but lacked the consistency to make up ground.
After 18 holes, the strong five birdies were offset by four bogeys. With a round of 70, the native of Vienna only managed to improve his ranking marginally from 35th on Friday to 34th.
"I'm too far away for a medal this time!"
Straka had flirted with a top three finish after finishing sixth in the opening round, but dropped back to 35th place the following day with a muffed round of 74. It looks like 10th place will remain Straka's best Olympic result from his first appearance three years ago in Tokyo. "I'm too far away for a medal this time, but a top 10 finish is still possible. I will play extremely aggressively on Sunday, attacking the flag directly on every hole," said the ÖGV ace.
Straka put in a strong performance on Saturday for the time being, staying one shot under the course handicap on 2, 4 and 7. The first setback came with a bogey on hole 9 of all holes, where he had made a birdie on Friday. The birdie that followed was a strong reaction, but further bogeys on the 13th, 15th and 17th prevented a clear advance in the rankings. The Ryder Cup winner had previously managed a fifth birdie on the 16th.
"Yesterday is all the more annoying because ..."
"Today's round was okay, but after yesterday's 74 it still wasn't good enough. Yesterday is all the more annoying because I played under par today, even though I missed the fairway several times on the par-5 holes. Unfortunately, you can't play at the top like that," Straka summed up. At two under par, the world number 26 is twelve shots behind the two leaders Jon Rahm (ESP) and Xander Schauffele (USA). Britain's Tommy Fleetwood is currently one shot behind them on course for bronze.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.