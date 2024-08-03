"Yesterday is all the more annoying because ..."

"Today's round was okay, but after yesterday's 74 it still wasn't good enough. Yesterday is all the more annoying because I played under par today, even though I missed the fairway several times on the par-5 holes. Unfortunately, you can't play at the top like that," Straka summed up. At two under par, the world number 26 is twelve shots behind the two leaders Jon Rahm (ESP) and Xander Schauffele (USA). Britain's Tommy Fleetwood is currently one shot behind them on course for bronze.